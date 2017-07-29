Iran Says U.S. Navy Vessel Fired Warning Shots

Image Credits: Alex Hicks, Wikimedia Commons.

DUBAI—Iran said Saturday that a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired warning rounds at its vessels in the Persian Gulf, the second such incident this week as political tensions between the longtime rivals flare.

The country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said an American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier accompanied by a warship came near IRGC boats patrolling Iran’s Resalat oil-and-gas field. The aircraft carrier flew a helicopter close to the Iranian vessels at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The IRGC accused the American warships of firing “provocative and unprofessional” warnings on its vessels before leaving the area. The vessels continued on their mission, the force said.

U.S. naval forces in the Middle East didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

