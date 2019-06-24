Iran Says US Cyber Attacks Failed, Hints at Possible Talks

Iran said on Monday U.S. cyber attacks on its military had been a failure, while also hinting that it could be willing to discuss new concessions with Washington if the United States were to lift sanctions and offer new incentives.

The longtime foes have come the closest in years to a direct military confrontation. After Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had called off a retaliatory strike while bombers were in the air, deciding that too many people would die.

U.S. media have reported that the United States launched cyber attacks even as Trump called off the air strike. The Washington Post said on Saturday that the cyber strikes, which had been planned previously, had disabled Iranian rocket launch systems. U.S. officials have declined to comment.

