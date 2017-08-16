Iran Supreme Leader Mocks US Over Charlottesville

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei joined the international criticism of race-related violence in the United States on Wednesday with a mocking tweet.
If US has any power,they better manage their country,tackle #WhiteSupremacy rather than meddle in nations’ affairs. #Charlottesville
13/4/94 pic.twitter.com/x3fE5qMcNj
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 16, 2017
Khamenei’s office was responding to the furore in the US over an attack in Charlottesville by a suspected Nazi sympathiser, who ploughed his car into anti-racism protesters, leaving one dead and 19 injured.
US President Donald Trump has raised another huge controversy by saying there was “blame on both sides”.