Iran Threatens To Attack Trump's Private Properties

Image Credits: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

An Iranian Presidential advisor tweeted out a list of properties belonging to President Trump, along with a declaration that Iran has ‘no problems with the American people’, insinuating that the country wants to attack Trump personally.

The Iranian adviser Hesameddin Ashena tweeted a link to a Forbes article which listed all of Trump’s properties in New York, hotels and resorts across America and golf courses in the US and the UK:

The list of properties included the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and Trump International Hotels in Washington and Las Vegas, as well as Trump Tower in New York.

Ashena followed up with a tweet stating that ‘Our sole problem is Trump’:

He was echoing Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who just hours earlier tweeted ”’Death to America’ means death to Trump”, along with ‘#Hard_revenge’:

Trump has warned Iran that any attack on American interests or its people will result in a ‘disproportionate response’ from the US military.

Yesterday the President also tweeted an all caps promise in response to Iran’s vow to return to enriching uranium without restriction:

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson: The Same People Who Lied About WMDs in Iraq Are Pushing Conflict With Iran

Tucker Carlson: The Same People Who Lied About WMDs in Iraq Are Pushing Conflict With Iran

World News
Comments
Major German Dictionary Adds ‘Inshallah’ to Lexicon

Major German Dictionary Adds ‘Inshallah’ to Lexicon

World News
Comments

Speaker at Soleimani Funeral Tries to Crowdsource $80 Million Bounty on Trump

World News
comments

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth: ‘I Don’t Care About Iranian Cultural Sites,’ They Would Destroy Ours And Build Mosques

World News
comments

Mexican Gunmen Kill Oklahoma Teen During Ambush of Family’s Vehicle

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments