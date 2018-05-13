Iran Threatens To Expose US Diplomats Who Took Bribes To Create Nuclear Deal

Iran is not happy.

When Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday, European companies were faced with a stark choice. Do they continue doing business in Iran and risk being prohibited from doing business with the United States and with any bank who does business with the United States? Or do they pull out of Iran?

The answer to that question will become more clear in the next few weeks as Steve Mnuchin and the green eyeshades guys in Treasury begin to reimpose pre-2015 sanctions (I have to say, Mnuchin is the first Treasury Secretary I’ve seen who seems positively gleeful about slapping malefactors with sanctions, I hope it becomes a tradition).

Iran has released this video:

