Iran Threatens To Expose US Diplomats Who Took Bribes To Create Nuclear Deal

Image Credits: Pool / Iran's Supreme Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Iran is not happy.

When Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday, European companies were faced with a stark choice. Do they continue doing business in Iran and risk being prohibited from doing business with the United States and with any bank who does business with the United States? Or do they pull out of Iran?

The answer to that question will become more clear in the next few weeks as Steve Mnuchin and the green eyeshades guys in Treasury begin to reimpose pre-2015 sanctions (I have to say, Mnuchin is the first Treasury Secretary I’ve seen who seems positively gleeful about slapping malefactors with sanctions, I hope it becomes a tradition).

Iran has released this video:

Read more


Related Articles

'Trump Make Israel Great' banners hung through Jerusalem

‘Trump Make Israel Great’ banners hung through Jerusalem

World News
Comments
Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

World News
Comments

Israelis kill 16 Gaza protesters ahead of US embassy opening in Jerusalem

World News
Comments

US Will Promise N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un It Will Not Seek Regime Change – Pompeo

World News
Comments

‘Thank You President Trump’ on Walls of Jerusalem on Eve of Embassy Move

World News
Comments

Comments