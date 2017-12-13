Iran urges Muslim nations to defend Palestinians after Trump move

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday all Muslim nations should work together to defend the rights of Palestinians following Donald Trump’s decision last week to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Rouhani, attending an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders, said the U.S. president’s move showed the United States lacked any respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

“Iran is ready to cooperate with all Muslim countries without any precondition to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians,” Rouhani told the gathering in the Turkish city Istanbul.

“Unity among Muslim countries is very important and Quds (Jerusalem) should become our top priority.”

