Iran: US Inability To Pass Gun Control Due To 'Corruption'

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed President Trump and Congress on social media Sunday for not daring to stand up to the gun lobby and introduce a nationwide ban on all firearms.

“No one dares apply the clear solution to the promotion of guns and homicide in America. What’s the solution? It’s to make guns illegal,” Iran’s supreme ruler wrote on Twitter.

“Gun companies are so powerful that House representatives and U.S. senators don’t dare pass prohibition of guns, and U.S. president doesn’t dare speak out, rise against it. This is corruption,” Khamenei continued.

Gun companies are so powerful that House representatives and U.S. senators don't dare pass prohibition of guns, and U.S. president doesn't dare speak out, rise against it. This is corruption. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 4, 2018

Read more