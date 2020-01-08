Iran Warned Iraq Before Missile Strike; Warning Was Passed on to U.S.

Iraq says that it was warned by Iran about last night’s missile attack and that this warning was passed on to the U.S., suggesting that the attack was merely a face saving effort by Tehran.

“Iraq’s prime minister’s office said on Wednesday it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent,” reported Pakistan’s Dawn News.

According to war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier, Iran told Iraq that it would only target areas of bases under U.S. control.

“Abdel Mahdi warned the Americans who took their precautions before the attack,” commented Magnier.

#Iran told #Iraq PM Adel Abdil Mahdi it will bomb only the part of the bases under #US control, which it did. The bombing left no Iraqi casualties. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) January 8, 2020

“Tehran told Washington DC through proxies that it will bomb US bases in Iraq to save face and claim it is a response for killing Soleimani,” another Middle Eastern journalist tweeted. “That’s why the USA emptied its bases hours before the attacks. Zero casualties.”

This is being repeated a lot by Middle East journalists: “Tehran told Washington DC through proxies that it will bomb US bases in Iraq to save face and claim it is a response for killing Soleimani. That’s why the USA emptied its bases hours before the attacks. Zero casualties.” pic.twitter.com/rAQj9lLAOY — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 8, 2020

“Iran warned Iraq by telling them exactly where they’d attack before they fired any missiles last night,” commented Robby Starbuck. “They knew Iraq would in turn warn the United States. The attack was strictly for propaganda purposes. Reality: Iran backed down after the US killed the most evil man in Iran.”

Iran warned Iraq by telling them exactly where they’d attack before they fired any missiles last night. They knew Iraq would in turn warn the United States. The attack was strictly for propaganda purposes. Reality: Iran backed down after the US killed the most evil man in Iran. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 8, 2020

Earlier during his address to the nation, President Trump called for Iran and the U.S. to work together to defeat ISIS and said the U.S. was ready to “embrace peace.”

Iran’s attack, which caused zero casualties, was clearly a face saving effort and an attempt to avoid escalation.

Now Trump has sent a powerful deterrence message by killing Qassem Soleiman, safe in the knowledge that Iran will do little in return.

People on both the left and the anti-Trump right having hysterical panic attacks over “World War 3” have been embarrassed yet again.

Al Asad Runway looks completely undamaged and therefore operational Missiles accurately hit aircraft hangers https://t.co/ueLIIaghmH — Mìchaèl Dè La Broć (@MDeLaBroc1) January 8, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!