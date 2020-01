Alex Jones breaks down the $80 million bounty Iran has put on President Trump’s head in the latest escalation, with each dollar representing one of its own citizens.

Also watch this video of Alex Jones laying out how the Deep State was manipulating Trump using backchannels in Iran to try to create a national crisis to embarrass the president.

Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!