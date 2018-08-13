Iranian Leader Rejects Direct Talks With Trump

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty.

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Monday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of unconditional talks to improve bilateral ties and he also accused the Iranian government of economic mismanagement in the face of reimposed U.S. sanctions.

Washington reimposed the sanctions last week after pulling out of a 2015 international deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions. Trump has also threatened to penalize companies that continue to operate in Iran.

“I ban holding any talks with America… America never remains loyal to its promises in talks,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on policy in the Islamic Republic.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Over 100 Dead After Taliban Assault on Major City

Over 100 Dead After Taliban Assault on Major City

World at War
Comments
Defense Contractors Compete to Make Army's Next Laser Weapon

Defense Contractors Compete to Make Army’s Next Laser Weapon

World at War
Comments

Iran Test-Fires Anti-Ship Missile – Source

World at War
Comments

UN Urges “Credible” Probe Into Yemen Air Strike

World at War
Comments

Submarines in the South China Sea Conflict

World at War
Comments

Comments