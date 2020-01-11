Iranian national armed with a machete, ax and knives is arrested four miles from Mar-a-Lago

An Iranian national armed with knives has been detained by police in Palm Beach, Florida, and police bomb squads searched his car at the nearby airport.

The suspect, Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, was identified by his passport while being taken into custody on Flagler Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.

He had in his possession $22,000 in U.S. currency, a machete and a pick ax, in addition to the knives, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Zoleh was arrested by three Palm Beach Police officers and two plainclothes officers who were reportedly from a different department.

An investigation is open, and local police are cooperating with federal authorities.



Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick revealed that authorities received a call about Zoleh and dispatched to the scene. Details regarding what the call entailed were not given.

Zoleh has been given a notice to appear in court, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The Palm Beach police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

