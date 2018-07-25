Iranian President Says Trump's 'Empty Threats' Will Be Responded To With 'Action'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran to never threaten the US should not be responded to verbally or in written form, but instead with action.

According to the Associated Press, Rouhani told Iranian government officials “There is no need for us to respond to any nonsensical comment and answer back to them.”

Calling Trump’s words “cheap comments” and “empty threats,” Rouhani said that the “strongest response” would be “indifference to their plots and choosing to resist and foil their schemes.”

Trump tweeted out an all caps note to Iran Monday, vowing “consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if the country continues to threaten the US.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Trump’s words appear to be in response to Rouhani suggesting that crossing Iran would lead to “the mother of all wars.”

The latest developments dovetail with the discovery by US-based cybersecurity firm Symantec that Iran may have a “highly active” espionage group that is hacking into government networks and private corporations based in the Middle East.

The group has been dubbed “Leafminer,” and is said to be targeting energy, telecommunications, financial services, transportation and government sectors in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Eqypt, Israel and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Colonel Douglas Macgregor warned Tuesday that a “Gulf of Tonkin incident” could be staged to drag the US into a conflict with Iran.

Macgregor warned that Trump is surrounded by neocon war hawks who would relish taking Iran on militarily, but that Trump would do well not to listen to them.

“If he did we would never have made any progress on the Korean Peninsula,” Col. Macgregor said. “We would not be working with the Chinese. We would never have met with Vladimir Putin. So, God bless the president he doesn’t listen to these people.”

Macgregor also pointed out that Trump said Tuesday afternoon that a new and fairer deal with Iran should be negotiated.