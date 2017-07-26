Iranian TV Host who Promotes Islamic Dress Code Sparks Backlash for Drinking Beer without Hijab

Image Credits: flickr, simon_cocks.

An Iranian state television presenter has sparked outrage after footage emerged of her drinking beer without wearing a hijab while on holiday in Switzerland.

The consumption of alcohol in Islam is prohibited and alcohol has been banned in Iran since the establishment of Islamic Republic government in 1979.

Islamic dress codes are strictly enforced by ‘morality police’ in the country and women’s hair and body must be covered in public. Wearing the hijab, a head covering worn in public by Muslim women, is compulsory.

Azadeh Namdari, who is also a presenter and actress, has actively endorsed wearing the hijab. Hard-line conservative Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emruz published a photo of her in a full hijab in 2014 under the headline: “Thank God, I wear the veil”.

Read more


Related Articles

NYT Readers Get Upset When a Black Woman Gets a Gun

NYT Readers Get Upset When a Black Woman Gets a Gun

Hot News
Comments
Breaking: Leftists Call Boy Scouts White Supremacists

Breaking: Leftists Call Boy Scouts White Supremacists

Hot News
Comments

Democrat Threatens Trump With Elimination

Hot News
Comments

Art Professor ‘hounded out of his job’ after not Giving ‘trigger warnings’ to Students

Hot News
Comments

Senators Mock Colleague on Hot Mic: ‘You Could Beat the S–t Out of Him’

Hot News
Comments

Comments