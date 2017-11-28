Iranian Warships Heading To Gulf Of Mexico?

As Iran continues to fight to become a global superpower, the Islamic Republic’s flag may soon be flying halfway across the globe on warships sent to the Gulf of Mexico, Iran’s new Navy commander has announced.

“Our fleet of warships will be sent to the Atlantic Ocean in the near future and will visit one of the friendly states in South America and the Gulf of Mexico,” Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency as saying.

Iran will likely use the warships’ visit to Latin America to advance its relationship with its ally Venezuela, a US adversary. And while Iran’s navy poses no real threat when up against the American navy, Khanzadi added that new vessels and submarines will be introduced next year to bolster the country’s fleet.

