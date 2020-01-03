Iranians And Iraqis Celebrate, Thank Trump For Airstrike That Killed Ruthless Military General

Iranians and Iraqis are celebrating after the Pentagon, under the direction of President Trump, carried out an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

The action came in response to an Iran-led attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, a designated terror group since 2007, was despised by many in Iran, and by Iraqis who have been subject to a campaign of terror in their own country at the hands of forces operating in lockstep with the Iranian military.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed Soleimani equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Iraqis were seen dancing in the streets at the news of Soleimani’s death:

Iranians who have been forced to live under ruthless military rule, took to Twitter to thank Trump with the hashtag :

There are thousands more tweets.

Some decried the total lack of coverage from Western media until now:

Others singled out those criticizing the US action, saying that they do not need uninformed Westerners speaking on their behalf:

Reports also suggest that US marines captured high profile terrorist figures:

President Trump tweeted an American flag without further comment:

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson Slams Iran Escalation: "They're Liars and They Don't Care About You"

Tucker Carlson Slams Iran Escalation: “They’re Liars and They Don’t Care About You”

World News
Comments
Iran’s Khamenei Taunted Trump Before Soleimani Strike: ‘You Can’t Do Anything’

Iran’s Khamenei Taunted Trump Before Soleimani Strike: ‘You Can’t Do Anything’

World News
Comments

US Embassy urges Americans to flee Iraq ‘immediately’ following Soleimani killing

World News
comments

Ayatollah Vows “Severe Retaliation” Against “Criminals” Responsible For Killing Iranian General

World News
comments

Fox News Guest Calls For Bombing Iran Because ‘They Invaded U.S. Sovereign Soil’ In Iraq

World News
comments

Comments