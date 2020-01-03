Iranians And Iraqis Celebrate, Thank Trump For Airstrike That Killed Ruthless Military General

Iranians and Iraqis are celebrating after the Pentagon, under the direction of President Trump, carried out an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

The action came in response to an Iran-led attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, a designated terror group since 2007, was despised by many in Iran, and by Iraqis who have been subject to a campaign of terror in their own country at the hands of forces operating in lockstep with the Iranian military.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed Soleimani equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

BREAKING: Pentagon confirms air strike: “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel by killing Qasem Soleimani.” “Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members.” pic.twitter.com/PIdGtlPH2R — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 3, 2020

Footage of one of the vehicles struck by strike killing Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani tonight in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/jkwydjH2pq — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) January 3, 2020

Both Iraqi state TV and #Hezbollah's AlMayadeen confirm that #Iran's Qassem Soleimani and #PMF's Abu Mahdi Mohandis were killed in a #US strike in #Baghdad.

#Iraq — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 3, 2020

Iraqis were seen dancing in the streets at the news of Soleimani’s death:

Iraqis are celebrating the death of #QassemSoleimani. Let's not forget. When Iraqi pro-democracy activists were demonstrating Tahrir Square, forces propped up by Soleimani were terrorizing them. Now, can you blame these Iraqis for celebrating the death of Soleimani? https://t.co/AMUGxqnlo9 — 𝕍𝕒𝕙𝕚𝕕 𝕐𝕦𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕪 (@vahid_yucesoy) January 3, 2020

Iranians who have been forced to live under ruthless military rule, took to Twitter to thank Trump with the hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani:

Who is breathing a sigh of relief that Gen Soleimani is dead? Dissidents, feminists & secularists from Iran, Iraq, Syria & Lebanon. He was a Shia Osama bin Laden with a national treasury & flag. Who is crying foul? Obama alum Ben Rhodes, CodePink & Squad cocreator Cenk Uyger🤷🏽‍♀️ — Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) January 3, 2020

I still can't believe this mother fuckers are gone, but thanks anyway uncle trump#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/XITWL29FVg — فؤاد (@foadsf) January 3, 2020

Ghasem soleimani got smoked tonight, now world can take a breath. Thanks to anyone who did this great job#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Leila (@Leila44909296) January 3, 2020

As an Iranian, I wanted to thank you with all my heart @realDonaldTrump, for putting an end to #Soleimani. You just made the world a better place to live in#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani#FreeIran2020 — آیدیناتور (@Da_Aidinator) January 3, 2020

A lot of Iranians are still mourning for their loved ones who were killed by IRGC and Soleimani's forces in the streets while protesting. This operation was really a relief for them! Thanks @realDonaldTrump#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Mehdi K (@mehdikkyu) January 3, 2020

The murderer of Iranians, Iraqis, Syrians, Israelis, Yemenis, Lebanese, US Soldiers & head of the IRGC's foreign wing, or Qods Force, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Killed in Iraq. As an Iranian, I want to thank you with all my heart President @realDonaldTrump 🙏🥂#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/ZpgvwHle2L — Saber Bostani-Asl (@S_BostaniAsl) January 3, 2020

We Iranians thank @realDonaldTrump for his decisive order. He made a promise and he kept it. Unlike under Obama era when Israelis wanted to kill terrorist Soleimani, but Obama stoped them because he wanted to make a broken deal with a terrorist regime. #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Sam (@SammyXCVIII) January 3, 2020

thank you mr. secretary

this should have been done long ago

before syria was destroyed by soleimani

IRAN ❤️ USA#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/97AJhOPve1 — #پدر_پویا_کجاست #مادر_پویا_کجاست #هفت_هزار siroos (@siroos23664793) January 3, 2020

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani

Justice is served.

Soleimani killed several hundreds of thousand of civilians including children. Even in Iran.

We are celebrating this in Iran . https://t.co/Tksc6qkr6l — Barbad (@Barbodcamo) January 3, 2020

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump , in last month Islamic Regime in Iran killed defenseless Iranian youth& children and then suppressed Iranian Ppl. But today we get hope to continuing the struggle with this bloody regime. Thank you.

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/iWhAqBOI0k — Goli_dar_goldan (@dar_goldan) January 3, 2020

This bloody hand belongs to Qasem Soleimani the top general in #IRGCTerrorists. This hand caused of death of thousands of Iranian, Syrian and Iraqi people and after years of killing, torturing the justice has been served.

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani#FreeIran2020WithPahlavi pic.twitter.com/NxXfW3SCcu — Shawn (@BScoRpion0) January 3, 2020

On behalf of all Iranians that have been taken hostage by mulla's regime and those who lost their loved ones and also exiled Iranians Thank you @realDonaldTrump #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Reza Shah's daughter (@DaughterReza) January 3, 2020

The Iranian people beg to differ with you #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani Death Toll Of Iran Protests Surpasses 1,000; Names of 221 Slain Protestershttps://t.co/KouHJquuQ3 — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) January 3, 2020

Mr Secretary, Middle East is smiling today.

Iranian patriots are the same & possibility even happier.

Please pass our unanimous gratitude message to Mr President.

2020 has been extraordinary thanks to you. We'll be able to celebrate once @khamenei_ir is gone.#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/lDKwijwLnD — جواد سلیمانی💙 (@Solo_Commando) January 3, 2020

There are thousands more tweets.

Some decried the total lack of coverage from Western media until now:

At last 1500 killed in 2 days just recently in Iran by the hands of Islamic regime.

Not a single word from western media!

Now look at this comedy show they’ve started on twitter.

A terrorist dies,and people in western countries are worried about Worl War III

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/J49qTMqGCn — Madam Luna (@Madam__Luna) January 3, 2020

Others singled out those criticizing the US action, saying that they do not need uninformed Westerners speaking on their behalf:

The number of idiots under this tweet is an evidence of how uninformed Americans are.

In Persian, we call them “Kabk”😊

Fake news has truly done a great job in the states. 👏🏼

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/LOciHPXXAi — Madam Luna (@Madam__Luna) January 3, 2020

Reports also suggest that US marines captured high profile terrorist figures:

DEVELOPING: U.S. Marines have captured and arrested the following outside Baghdad: Qais Khazali (Leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq) Hadi al-Amiri (Head of Badr Organization) — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 3, 2020

President Trump tweeted an American flag without further comment: