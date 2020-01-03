Iran’s Khamenei Taunted Trump Before Soleimani Strike: ‘You Can’t Do Anything’

Image Credits: Scott Peterson/Getty Images.

Iranian dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. was powerless to respond to Iran’s attacks against American contractors, soldiers, and diplomats: “You can’t do anything,” he taunted President Donald Trump.

By Thursday — Friday morning local time — U.S. forces had taken out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, thought to be behind recent attacks in Iraq, and responsible for hundreds of earlier American deaths in that country.

Trump had tweeted Wednesday, after an Iranian-backed militia stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, that Iran “will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE!”

He added: “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Read more


Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Iranians And Iraqis Celebrate, Thank Trump For Airstrike That Killed Ruthless Military General

Iranians And Iraqis Celebrate, Thank Trump For Airstrike That Killed Ruthless Military General

World News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Slams Iran Escalation: "They're Liars and They Don't Care About You"

Tucker Carlson Slams Iran Escalation: “They’re Liars and They Don’t Care About You”

World News
Comments

US Embassy urges Americans to flee Iraq ‘immediately’ following Soleimani killing

World News
comments

Ayatollah Vows “Severe Retaliation” Against “Criminals” Responsible For Killing Iranian General

World News
comments

Fox News Guest Calls For Bombing Iran Because ‘They Invaded U.S. Sovereign Soil’ In Iraq

World News
comments

Comments