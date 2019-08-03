Iraq War Veteran To Challenge Ilhan Omar in 2020 After 9/11 Remarks

Iraqi war veteran Chris Kelley announced that he will challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for her district seat in 2020.

The 20-year Minneapolis Police Department veteran said Friday that Omar’s anti-American rhetoric, notably her comments downplaying the 9/11 attacks, motivated him to run against her.

“That statement was a slap in the face to first responders and everyone who died on that horrible day,” Kelley said Friday. “I said to myself that I could either sit and complain about it or actually try and do something about it by running.”

Kelley went on to say that Omar was more concerned about her “celebrity” status than addressing the opioid crisis or homelessness.

“These are things I want to bring to the forefront,” he said. “These are things we need to deal with, and our current congresswoman is not doing her job. That is the concern.”