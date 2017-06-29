Iraq War Veteran Warns Against Recruiting Devout Muslims Into Military

A former Iraq war veteran says a push to recruit devout Muslims could see Australian soldiers killed on defense bases.

It comes as the Australian Navy encourages Muslims to join its ranks with an advertisement featuring an Islamic submariner called Nicholas.

Bernard Gaynor, a former intelligence captain based in Iraq, said the army’s politically correct affirmative action policy was a potential recipe for tragedy.

‘This politically-correct push for Islamic recruitment is very dangerous and I’m concerned that we will see Australian soldiers die at home through this push,’ he told media commentator Mark Latham.

Read more