Iraqi Courts Sentence 300 Male and Female ISIS Members to Death

Image Credits: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images.

Iraqi courts have sentenced to death a total of more than 300 people, including dozens of foreigners, for belonging to the Islamic State group, judicial sources said Wednesday.

The suspects are being tried by two courts, one near the former jihadist stronghold of Mosul in northern Iraq and another in Baghdad which is dealing notably with foreigners and women.

Since January in the capital, 103 foreign nationals have been condemned to death – including six Turks sentenced on Wednesday – and 185 to life in prison, according to a judicial source.

Most of the women sentenced were from Turkey and republics of the former Soviet Union.

