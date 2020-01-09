Iraqi PM Claims Trump Threatened False Flag Attacks on Protesters if He Didn't Accept Oil Deal

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi claims that in the build up to Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, President Trump threatened to carry out false flag murders of Iraqi protesters that would then be blamed on Abdul-Mahdi unless he agreed to hand over 50% of the country’s oil revenue.

According to the Strategic Culture Foundation’s Federico Pieraccini, Abdul-Mahdi was angry about how the U.S. had failed to complete the rebuilding of Iraq’s infrastructure and electricity grid projects, “unless they were promised 50% of oil revenues, which Abdul-Mahdi refused.”

Abdul-Mahdi then gave a speech to the Iraqi parliament in which he explained that the main reason behind his resignation was Trump pressuring him not to make a deal with the Chinese and threats that the U.S. would engage in false flag shootings of protesters and security forces.

A translated portion of Abdul-Mahdi’s speech follows;

This is why I visited China and signed an important agreement with them to undertake the construction instead. Upon my return, Trump called me to ask me to reject this agreement. When I refused, he threatened to unleash huge demonstrations against me that would end my premiership. Huge demonstrations against me duly materialized and Trump called again to threaten that if I did not comply with his demands, then he would have Marine snipers on tall buildings target protesters and security personnel alike in order to pressure me. I refused again and handed in my resignation. To this day the Americans insist on us rescinding our deal with the Chinese. After this, when our Minister of Defense publicly stated that a third party was targeting both protestors and security personnel alike (just as Trump had threatened he would do), I received a new call from Trump threatening to kill both me and the Minister of Defense if we kept on talking about this “third party”.

Shortly after, General Soleimani was assassinated. Abdul-Mahdi claimed that he was supposed to meet Soleimani that very morning, suggesting that he too may have been a target of the drone strike.

“I was supposed to meet him [Soleimani] later in the morning when he was killed. He came to deliver a message from Iran in response to the message we had delivered to the Iranians from the Saudis,” said Abdul-Mahdi.

Pieraccini explains that the underlying reason for the assassination of Soleimani was the “US lashing out at a world turning its back on a unipolar world order in favor of the emerging multipolar” and the threat posed by China and Russia to the U.S. dollar maintaining its status as the world reserve currency and the only currency in which oil can be traded.

“Soleimani’s death is the result of a convergence of US and Israeli interests. With no other way of halting Eurasian integration, Washington can only throw the region into chaos by targeting countries like Iran, Iraq and Syria that are central to the Eurasian project,” he claims.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!