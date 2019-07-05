Irate NYT Editorial Board Member Lashes Out at Ted Cruz After He Schools Kaepernick on Frederick Douglass

A New York Times editorial board member angrily chastised Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he provided context on a Frederick Douglass quote promoted by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“Frederick Douglass is an American hero, and his name has no business in your mouth,” NYT politics editor Mara Gay told Cruz on Friday.

Frederick Douglass is an American hero, and his name has no business in your mouth. https://t.co/Ghoqb75gJF — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) July 5, 2019

Gay’s tweet was soon ratio’d as a growing number of Twitter users called out her brazen attempt to police what can and can’t be said as representative of the Times’ own support of censorship.

Here are just a few examples of more than 3,000 replies criticizing Gay, including Cruz’s reply:

Let’s see. You’re on the editorial board of the NYT. You respond to any view you don’t like, not with facts or reason, but w/ ad hominem attack. And you seem dismayed that I linked to Douglass’s entire speech, so readers can judge for themselves. You represent your employer well. https://t.co/c8168yiCgY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Cruz earlier in the day had commented on a Fourth of July tweet, in which Kaepernick shared a quote from abolitionist Frederick Douglass suggesting he was resentful of the Fourth of July.

“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine…There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States at this very hour.”

– Frederick Douglass pic.twitter.com/IWLujGCJHn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2019 You quote a mighty and historic speech by the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass, but, without context, many modern readers will misunderstand. Two critical points: https://t.co/x4oLfa9DrH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019 (2) Douglass was not anti-American; he was, rightly and passionately, anti-slavery. Indeed, he concluded the speech as follows: — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019 “There are forces in operation, which must inevitably, work the downfall of slavery. ‘The arm of the Lord is not shortened,’ and the doom of slavery is certain. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Cruz finished by encouraging everyone to read Douglass’ entire speech.

Let me encourage everyone, READ THE ENTIRE SPEECH; it is powerful, inspirational, and historically important in bending the arc of history towards justice: https://t.co/il9WNrmxho — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

