Irate NYT Editorial Board Member Lashes Out at Ted Cruz After He Schools Kaepernick on Frederick Douglass

A New York Times editorial board member angrily chastised Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he provided context on a Frederick Douglass quote promoted by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“Frederick Douglass is an American hero, and his name has no business in your mouth,” NYT politics editor Mara Gay told Cruz on Friday.

Gay’s tweet was soon ratio’d as a growing number of Twitter users called out her brazen attempt to police what can and can’t be said as representative of the Times’ own support of censorship.

Here are just a few examples of more than 3,000 replies criticizing Gay, including Cruz’s reply:

Cruz earlier in the day had commented on a Fourth of July tweet, in which Kaepernick shared a quote from abolitionist Frederick Douglass suggesting he was resentful of the Fourth of July.

Cruz finished by encouraging everyone to read Douglass’ entire speech.

