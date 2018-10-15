Ireland Warns UK Will Suffer Most in "No-Deal" Brexit

Leo Varadkar has claimed Britain will come out worse than Ireland or the European Union in the event of a no-deal Brexit as Dublin voiced its “frustration” over Theresa May’s negotiating strategy.

The Irish Taoiseach insisted Brussels is willing to compromise to avoid a hard border in Ireland while Ireland’s Foreign Minister demanded Theresa May honor her previous commitment to the so-called ‘backstop’ contingency.

Mr. Varadkar cast doubt on the prospect of Britain striking a withdrawal agreement this month and warned a deal could still be two months away.

