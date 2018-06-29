Irish PM Mulls Collapsing Own Gov for Brexit Talks

Image Credits: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, Flickr.

Ireland could be set for a snap election with leader Leo Varadkar contemplating collapsing his own government and sparking political chaos on the island in order to increase his mandate during Brexit talks.

Mr. Varadkar’s Fine Gael party is soaring in the polls and, like Theresa May last year, the taoiseach (prime minister) believes an election could help him increase his parliament majority.

But political rivals have accused him of “reckless” politicking which could actually weaken Ireland’s in Brexit negotiations with the UK.

