Irish Save the 8th Spokesman: ‘When You Legalize Abortion, You Change the Culture of a Country’

A spokesman of Ireland’s Save the 8th campaign approaches the referendum on his country’s pro-life amendment by warning fellow citizens that, as has happened in the U.K., abortion will change the culture in the worst way possible.

John McGuirk warned that, if the Eighth Amendment – which provides equal protection for both mothers and their babies –is overturned, Ireland will suffer the same cultural disintegration as the U.K.

As the Facebook video post shows, McGuirk appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show, where he observed that in the U.K. in 2016, 11 babies “had lethal injections into the heart in the womb and were delivered dead, and the stated reason was that they had a cleft palate.”

He further pointed out that 141 babies were aborted that same year in the U.K. because they were twins and their parents only wanted one baby.

McGuirk said the “terrifying” thing is “not that those horrible, horrible, brutal things happened, but that in the U.K. they weren’t even a news story, because when you legalize abortion, you change the culture of a country utterly. You change the way we think about life, you change the way that we as a society relate to each other.”

