Irony: 'Banana Republic' to Leave Downtown Portland Due to Unrest

Downtown Portland is now too unstable for the ‘Banana Republic,’ a clothing chain named after politically unstable countries.

Yes, really.

The clothing retailer is leaving downtown Portland due to the ‘lawlessness’ of ongoing protests in the city, according to Fox Business.

“The months of protests and riots in Portland have prompted some businesses in the city to opt to move out completely or relocate outside its central district, according to a report on Monday,” the outlet reported. “Greg Goodman, the co-president of the Downtown Development Group, said in a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and members of the Portland City Council that the exodus of companies wasn’t related to the Black Lives Matter movement ‘but does have most everything to do with the lawlessness you are endorsing downtown.’”

Other businesses include Airbnb, Microsoft, Saucebox and Daimler Trucks North America.

In other words, it’s impossible for these companies to conduct business given the instability of downtown Portland, as would be expected.

Goodman also said it was the largest exodus of businesses he has seen in over 40 years, and, across the country, New York City is also experiencing a major exodus as residents flee the Big Apple for more relaxing destinations.

The term ‘banana republic’ was often used for countries suffering from uneven economic development, which is what Portland is facing after months of mass rioting and extended Covid-19 businesses have shut many businesses down, some for good.

