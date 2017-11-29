Irony: Matt Lauer Fired for Sexual Harassment After Role in Leaking Trump 'Pussy Grab' Tape

Matt Lauer being fired over allegations of sexual harassment is laced with irony given that Lauer is suspected to have played a key role in leaking the infamous Hollywood Access tape that was used to demonize Donald Trump as an abuser of women.

NBC announced it was terminating Lauer’s contract following “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The network also revealed that it was “also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

If the claims are true that Lauer has engaged in the sexual harassment of women, it sheds a different light on the Today host’s role in framing Donald Trump as a misogynist who harassed women.

After the election it was revealed that the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump was heard bragging about how women would let him “grab them by the pussy,” was an “inside job” leaked by an NBC Today show staffer.

According to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, both NBC executive Andy Lack and Matt Lauer knew about the tape long before it was leaked and played a role in leaking it to the Washington Post. Carlson said the tape was proof that NBC was the real meddler in the election, not Russia.

Trump made reference to Lack in his tweet about Lauer’s firing earlier today when he remarked, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So while Matt Lauer was scheming behind the scenes to leak a tape that would sink Trump’s campaign by characterizing him as a sexual predator towards women, Lauer himself was (allegedly) engaging in sexually predatory behavior towards women.

Oh, the irony.

As we previously reported, Democrat Senator Al Franken also relentlessly virtue signaled about how much he cared about women’s rights and opposed the sexual harassment of women while literally groping them in front of the camera.

If the left has any consistency at all, it’s that they’re consistently the worst hypocrites when it comes to labeling others sexists and misogynists.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.