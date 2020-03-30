'Irresponsible': CBS Slammed for Using Coronavirus Footage from Italian Hospital to Portray NYC

CBS News is being called out for airing footage from an Italian hospital during a report on New York hospitals being overwhelmed.

The CBS This Morning report in question was uploaded to YouTube March 25, and covers New York Governor Andrew Cuomo taking the Trump administration to task for not providing more ventilators.

Read a transcript from the CBS News clip:

CBS reporter David Begnaud: New York’s governor says FEMA gave the state 400 ventilators. To that he said this: Gov. Cuomo: What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000 you pick the 26000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.

See CBS use the footage in question below at 1:21 (https://youtu.be/QWm0ytokzOI?t=81)

The footage appears to have come from a March 19 Sky News report which showed video inside an Italian hospital in Bergamo where doctors and nurses are attempting to save coronavirus patients.

Transcript from Sky News report:

They’re fighting a war here and they’re losing. The sheer numbers of people succumbing to the coronavirus is overwhelming every hospital in northern Italy. The staff are working flat out trying to keep these people from deteriorating further. They’re trying to stop them from dying. This isn’t an Intensive Care Unit, it’s an emergency ward. The ICU is full. People have only just arrived here and they’re in terrible shape.

Many on social media slammed CBS News for its inaccurate reporting.

“When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy,” said Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy. Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information. Irresponsible.

pic.twitter.com/k2C8GWFS2J — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

“Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information.”

“Irresponsible,” he added, tweeting a side-by-side comparison of the footage.

Others also called out the inaccuracy.

During a Pandemic it is essential that the Media gives us real and accurate information. It’s completely irresponsible for @CBSNews to use footage from an Italian Hospital when talking about the outbreak in New York City. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Essp4uEHle — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 30, 2020 Strangely, CBS News used footage from a hospital in Northern Italy in a news piece about New York City hospitals being overrun and needing more ventilators. https://t.co/5DyJpQWOxr pic.twitter.com/2ltBolHlCH — Rick H, Psy.D., Ph.D. (@rick_hoyer) March 30, 2020 Fake News gonna Fake! Picture on the Left is taken from a Hosptial in Italy on March 22nd. Picture on the Right is CBS News portraying it as New York on March 25th. pic.twitter.com/FyFmCEG7Ni — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) March 30, 2020

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of writing.

