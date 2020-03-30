'Irresponsible': CBS Slammed for Using Coronavirus Footage from Italian Hospital to Portray NYC

CBS News is being called out for airing footage from an Italian hospital during a report on New York hospitals being overwhelmed.

The CBS This Morning report in question was uploaded to YouTube March 25, and covers New York Governor Andrew Cuomo taking the Trump administration to task for not providing more ventilators.

Read a transcript from the CBS News clip:

CBS reporter David Begnaud: New York’s governor says FEMA gave the state 400 ventilators.

To that he said this:

Gov. Cuomo: What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000 you pick the 26000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.

See CBS use the footage in question below at 1:21 (https://youtu.be/QWm0ytokzOI?t=81)

The footage appears to have come from a March 19 Sky News report which showed video inside an Italian hospital in Bergamo where doctors and nurses are attempting to save coronavirus patients.

Transcript from Sky News report:

They’re fighting a war here and they’re losing.

The sheer numbers of people succumbing to the coronavirus is overwhelming every hospital in northern Italy.

The staff are working flat out trying to keep these people from deteriorating further.

They’re trying to stop them from dying.

This isn’t an Intensive Care Unit, it’s an emergency ward. The ICU is full.

People have only just arrived here and they’re in terrible shape.

Many on social media slammed CBS News for its inaccurate reporting.

“When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy,” said Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

“Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information.”

“Irresponsible,” he added, tweeting a side-by-side comparison of the footage.

Others also called out the inaccuracy.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of writing.

Collection of videos from the last three days from Corona virus hotspots showing empty waiting rooms, no lines EMS sitting in their cars. The lone video showing patients is from Jamaica hospital.

