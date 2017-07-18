IRS Awards Obamacare Premium Tax Credits Without Verifying Citizenship or Lawfully Present Status

The Internal Revenue Service awards Obamacare premium tax credits to individuals without verifying that they are legally present in the United States or checking their citizenship status, according to a Government Accountability Office report.

When individuals purchase health insurance in the Obamacare marketplace, they may be eligible to receive a refundable credit that helps them cover their premium. In order to qualify, an individual must be a citizen of the United States or lawfully present.

“IRS officials told us that IRS does not perform compliance checks to verify eligibility based on individuals’ citizenship or lawful presence status,” the auditors said.

The IRS said that instead of performing the check themselves, they rely on the state and federal marketplaces.

Read more


Related Articles

Opioid Crisis Engineered By Big Pharma/MSM

Opioid Crisis Engineered By Big Pharma/MSM

Health
Comments
Rand Paul: Republican Health Care Bill ‘Keeps the Fundamental Flaw of Obamacare’

Rand Paul: Republican Health Care Bill ‘Keeps the Fundamental Flaw of Obamacare’

Health
Comments

Chemicals Banned in Kids’ Toys Found in Mac and Cheese

Health
Comments

Government Can’t Fix Healthcare

Health
Comments

Another Victory Against Dangerous GMO Food

Health
Comments

Comments