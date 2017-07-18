IRS Awards Obamacare Premium Tax Credits Without Verifying Citizenship or Lawfully Present Status

The Internal Revenue Service awards Obamacare premium tax credits to individuals without verifying that they are legally present in the United States or checking their citizenship status, according to a Government Accountability Office report.

When individuals purchase health insurance in the Obamacare marketplace, they may be eligible to receive a refundable credit that helps them cover their premium. In order to qualify, an individual must be a citizen of the United States or lawfully present.

“IRS officials told us that IRS does not perform compliance checks to verify eligibility based on individuals’ citizenship or lawful presence status,” the auditors said.

The IRS said that instead of performing the check themselves, they rely on the state and federal marketplaces.

