IRS Targeted Pro-border Security Groups for Illegal Scrutiny: Audit

The IRS singled out pro-border security groups for intrusive scrutiny along with tea party, conservative, Occupy movement and progressive organizations, the tax agency’s inspector general said in a new audit Thursday that says political targeting went even deeper than first suspected.

Dozens of liberal groups were snared by the scrutiny from 2004 through 2013, and so were groups that dealt with specific issues such as immigration, health care or marijuana legalization, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said.

They faced delays in having their nonprofit status applications approved. Many also were subjected to intrusive questions about their political beliefs, donor lists and even their activities at their regular jobs, the audit said.

The targeting wasn’t as severe as the tea party, with the number “significantly less” than the conservatives who faced scrutiny, investigators said.

