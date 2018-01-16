Is a Government Shutdown the Solution to Immigration, Border Security Debate?

Image Credits: US Capitol / Flickr.

It may take a government shutdown Friday night to force a solution to all of this.

That’s the sense several members of Congress from both sides of the aisle expressed to Fox News over the weekend as lawmakers and the Trump administration find themselves at odds over government funding and DACA for the fourth time since September.

Here’s the shorthand:

Government operations funding ceases at 11:59:59 p.m. ET Friday night. The federal government will close on January 20 – the one-year anniversary of President Trump taking office – if Congress fails to cough up a fourth version of an interim spending plan this week. Congress has punted on a long-term solution to run the government since mid-September and again twice just before the holidays.

