Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Too Far Left for Hollywood?

Image Credits: Jesse Korman / Wiki.

The newly minted Democratic star makes her first appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday — but she isn’t meeting with traditional Hollywood power brokers for now.

With rock-star Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set to make her Los Angeles debut on Thursday, the 28-year-old’s two-day trip will be marked as much by the throngs of people she’ll meet as by the handful of notables that she won’t.

In a break with tradition, Ocasio-Cortez, who labels herself a democratic socialist, has no plans to meet with any of the entertainment industry’s Democratic political power brokers while she is in town. She will not be having coffee with Carl Reiner. There will be no sitdown with Jeffrey Katzenberg or David Geffen. No $5,000-a-plate dinner at Robert Iger’s mansion in Brentwood.

Read more


Related Articles

Pence Offers Federal Aid to Thwart Election Fraud

Pence Offers Federal Aid to Thwart Election Fraud

Government
Comments
Ride-Sharing Makes Traffic Worse!

Ride-Sharing Makes Traffic Worse!

Government
Comments

Senate Mulls Policy That Limits Online Anonymity

Government
Comments

Trump Doubles Down: Govt Shutdown ‘Small Price To Pay’ To Fix Immigration Law

Government
Comments

Trump Blasts “Globalist” Koch Brothers

Government
Comments

Comments