Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Too Far Left for Hollywood?

The newly minted Democratic star makes her first appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday — but she isn’t meeting with traditional Hollywood power brokers for now.

With rock-star Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set to make her Los Angeles debut on Thursday, the 28-year-old’s two-day trip will be marked as much by the throngs of people she’ll meet as by the handful of notables that she won’t.

In a break with tradition, Ocasio-Cortez, who labels herself a democratic socialist, has no plans to meet with any of the entertainment industry’s Democratic political power brokers while she is in town. She will not be having coffee with Carl Reiner. There will be no sitdown with Jeffrey Katzenberg or David Geffen. No $5,000-a-plate dinner at Robert Iger’s mansion in Brentwood.

Read more