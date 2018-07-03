Is Bitcoin A Soros Backdoor To One World Currency?

The latest entries to the Infowars Reporter Contest can be watched below:
Globalist Plan For Cryptocurrency!
Rob Mors
Globalist Plan For Cryptocurrency! from Rob Mors on Vimeo.
MIND WARS: EXTRACTION (INFOWARS REPORTER CONTEST 2018)
David Mivshek
Infowars Report Contest Globalists Plan To Kill Us
Max Plageus channel
Matthew J Logan
The Untold Story of the Christians of Judea and Samaria Infowars Reporter Contest 2018
Shlomo Gordon
The Conquest of Manhood; How to Be a Truly Strong Man
The Conquest of Manhood channel
Eeshan Amore
Zack Mount Interviews Andrew Pollack of AmericansForClass.org About School Shootings And How To #FixIt! Part 1 of 3
Zack Mount
CULTS, SOCIAL ENGINEERING & CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA
John Felice
KC War Room Episode 1
KCPerkman channel
Shannon Purkey
Infowars 2018 Contest Final Entry
Ninja Alex420 Channel
Alexander Olken
MIND WARS: NEUROTRANSMISSION (INFOWARS REPORTER CONTEST 2018)
David Mivshek
How to Take Over the World without the Use of Force
Alternate Healthier Choices channel
Curt Frantz
NH Foster Care Crisis- InfoWars 2018 Contest
Camille Sheil