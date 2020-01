Infowars reporter Rob Dew shows the patent number to the Coronavirus which is currently ravishing China.

Infowars Special Report: What’s Known About The 2019 Novel Coronavirus?

Brian Wilson breaks down current information regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus which is infecting people worldwide.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!