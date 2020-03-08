Is CPAC Focused On Conservative Convictions Or Social Clout?

CPAC 2020 was laden with hypocrisy. Amid all the talk about conservative values and fighting the culture war against the left, under the hood, the conference has devolved into an establishment glad-handing event.

Watch Damani of The Right Brothers channel intelligently defend Infowars and slam Conservative Inc. for censoring fellow conservative voices.

Recently conservative impersonator Sebastian Gorka applauded the removal of some of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters at CPAC, the annual political conference attended by conservative activists from across the United States and beyond. Gorka was ridiculed after calling for the removal of popular CPAC personalities that he doesn’t like.

