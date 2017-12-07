Alex Jones takes calls and discusses the actions Donald Trump has taken regarding Israel.


Related Articles

Video: Bernie Sanders Says Trump Should 'Think about resigning'

Video: Bernie Sanders Says Trump Should ‘Think about resigning’

Hot News
Comments
Chelsea Handler Blames Trump for California Wildfires

Chelsea Handler Blames Trump for California Wildfires

Hot News
Comments

Alex Jones Admits He’s An Israeli Shill

Hot News
Comments

Report: Brands Paying Forbes, HuffPost, Others for Positive Coverage

Hot News
Comments

Lena Dunham, Tina Brown Say They Warned Clinton Campaign About Harvey Weinstein

Hot News
Comments

Comments