Is Dr. Fauci A Super-Spreader?

In a video going viral on Twitter, Millie Weaver caught NIH Director Anthony Fauci groping members of the Coronavirus Task Force team, including Vice-President Pence, as well as wiping snot from his nose using his hand and suit jacket sleeve.

”Expert” Dr. #Fouci rubs his hand on @VP & then wipes is runny nose w/ his sleeve from the same hand 🤦‍♀️ Hopefully he didn’t just infect @VP w/ #Covid_19 as patient zero for the next wave 🤦‍♀️ And they wonder why @WHO’s funding has been suspended#Fouci isn’t #SocialDistanacing pic.twitter.com/IfuBMjUe23 — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) April 16, 2020

This all happened towards the end of yesterday’s press briefing right after he instructed Americans under quarantine how to follow new federal guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus where President Trump unveiled conditions for parts of the U.S. to start reopening.

In light of allegations that NIH under the direction of Dr. Fauci funded experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that possibly contributed to the pandemic spread of COVID-19, Fauci’s unsanitary actions and flagrant disregarding for the “guidelines” he helped impose on Americans raised serious concerns of onlookers.

For years, the US government has been funding cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may have contributed to the global spread of COVID-19, and research at other labs in China with virtually no US oversight. It has to end now.https://t.co/Bjxs89GPgw — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 13, 2020

Michelle Malkin retweeted Millie’s tweet calling Dr. Fauci a “Super Spreader”.

Commenters posted clips showing Fauci groping other members of the Coronavirus Task Force Team.

Meanwhile, protests have sparked across the United States where Americans are expressing frustration of the economic shutdown and “shelter in place” guidelines which not only violate our personal liberties but in some states are enforced with fines and arrest.

It’s a little difficult to take serious the need to “stay home” and continue “not to work” and “trust the government” while one of the leading experts proves once again that there is one set of rules for us and another set of rules for them.

