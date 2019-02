El Paso isn’t the safe city its Democrat politicians make it out to be.

The West Texas city, which is the site of President Donald Trump’s first rally in 2019, is sometimes touted as a safe city, but crime from violent drug cartels often finds its way into Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Judicial Watch explains how drug cartels are partnered with dirty cops to make the area anything but safe.

Tune in to Infowars’ live coverage of the president’s El Paso rally tonight, February 11!