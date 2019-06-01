Is Jared Kushner A Bilderberg Traitor?

Jared Kushner is heading to Bilderberg and many patriots are worried that, although he is the President’s son-in-law, he will backstab President Trump’s America first agenda. Alex reveals how he feels about Jared visiting this massive globalist meeting.

Top constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is representing Alex Jones in several lawsuits designed to curtail freedom of the press by limiting what Alex can say. Robert joins Alex to expose the tactics of the MSM and the courts that support the globalist agenda.