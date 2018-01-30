Is Muellergate Coming?

There’s a man on a witch hunt in the halls of power. His red herring: Russian-backed traitors bent on subverting American democracy. He’s supported by misguided members of an influential Senate committee. Few dare oppose him.

Meanwhile, a young Kennedy with potential presidential aspirations waits in the wings as those around him fuel the hysteria. And a former army general in the Republican-controlled White House only dares to speak privately about what’s going on.

The year is 1954. The inquisition is being led by Joseph McCarthy, the chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He enjoys the public support of former Congressman and then-Senator John F. Kennedy’s father, Joseph, while behind closed doors President Ike Eisenhower quietly laments McCarthy’s abuses of power.

In many ways, the situation today echoes the one 60 years ago. Although now it’s Special Prosecutor Robert Muller whose run amok instead of Senator McCarthy and it’s the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who are backing him. Instead of JFK and his father Joseph, we have his great-nephew Joe Kennedy III, who’s set to deliver the rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight with many Democrats hoping that it will set him on a course for the Oval Office just as Obama’s oratory at the 2004 Democratic National Convention did for him.

Then, like now, the witch hunter overplayed his hand. Many Americans had supported McCarthy. But, as always, the truth eventually came out: The vast majority of people whom he had gone after were wholly innocent.

McCarthy’s take-down occurred on live television, making it novel for the time, and the iconic words which brought about an end to his reign of terror were emblazoned in the memories of generations for decades to come:



“Have you no decency, sir?”

In those days, there was no Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). So, even if text messages had existed in 1954, Edward R. Murrow wouldn’t have been able to get his hands on McCarthy’s in the way that Judicial Watch obtained those of FBI agent Peter Strzok, the former member of Muller’s team whose communications demonstrated bias against Trump dating back to before the election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40…”

–A text message sent by Strzok in August 2016 referring to Trump which was obtained by Judicial Watch.

And without those revealing messages it’s unlikely that anyone would have required the FBI to produce 50,000 more texts which it claims were lost due to a “misconfiguration” – an error that just happens to have been rectified on the same day that Muller was appointed as special counsel, likely ending whatever corresponding investigation the Bureau had been conducting itself.

Now, on this auspicious occasion, many wait with baited breath as the looming Nunes memo perhaps overshadows both Trump’s first State of the Union Speech and Joe Kennedy III’s rebuttal to it.

Rumors have swirled that Trump created friction in the upper echelons of the DOJ by trying to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who may have botched the investigation into Hillary’s private email server after his wife received a campaign donation from a Clinton supporter.

Although McCabe originally stood his ground and it’s reported that his boss, FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatened to resign rather than fire him, McCabe abruptly announced his retirement after news of the Nunes memo and its explosive contents rocked the halls of Washington.

Though the memo has been circulated to every member of the House of Representatives, over 400 people in total so far, it has remained under wraps, unlike in the recent past when confidential information useful to Democrats was widely leaked to liberal-leaning news outlets.

Now, Democrats in the House want Trump to observe a 5-day waiting period before the public gets its first glimpse into what the memo has to say about the secret FISA process which may have been used by the FBI to spy on candidate Donald J. Trump during the campaign.

What will happen in those 5 days?

Is the FBI running around immunizing potential witnesses the way it did during the Clinton email investigation, making it nearly impossible for future investigators to get anywhere?

Will President Trump be hamstrung by rules which his opponents have flouted for over a year?

Will Fox and/or Infowars get the Nunes memo early?

Will Muellergate be next?

The author, Marty Gottesfeld, is an Obama-era political prisoner. To learn more about his case and/or support him go to FreeMartyG.com