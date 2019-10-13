Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) may be responsible for the latest wildfires currently raging through California, as satellite footage shows several explosions near PG&E locations that occurred just before the blazes began.

This comes after the energy company was found liable for starting the Camp Fire in 2018, the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history, forcing the utility to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

