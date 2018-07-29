Is Roseanne Barr Really Worse Than Pedo Comedy?

It was back on May 29th that Roseanne Barr made the tweet about Valerie Jarrett that put a screeching halt to her mega successful reboot that gave a voice to middle America.

In retrospect, Valerie Jarret is a very public figure, and Roseanne was pulling from an old tradition of comedy-roasting where anything goes. Or at least it used to until the Social Media Gods began picking winners and losers based on their political leanings.

And as Roseanne begs for forgiveness and explains herself, comedian Dan Harmon, proudly flaunting infant and female rape humor, calls for the murder of American’s sickened by his twisted display of our First Amendment Rights.