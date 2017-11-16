Has Sweden become the rape capitol of the world? And why is the MSM ignoring it?


Related Articles

Western MSM ‘shocked’ at 60,000-strong nationalist march in Warsaw – but are they really?

Western MSM ‘shocked’ at 60,000-strong nationalist march in Warsaw – but are they really?

World News
Comments
Gallagher: The people voted for Brexit, f***ing get over it

Gallagher: The people voted for Brexit, f***ing get over it

World News
Comments

BLM Ignores Modern Slave Auction

World News
Comments

UK Study: Migrants Comprise 8 Of 10 New Households In last 15 Years

World News
Comments

Sweden: ‘Doesn’t Matter If Rapists Are Migrants, Only That They’re Men’

World News
Comments

Comments