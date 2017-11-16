Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Is Sweden The Rape Capitol Of The World?
Sex attacks in Sweden continue to increase as migrants flood into the country
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
November 16, 2017
Comments
Has Sweden become the rape capitol of the world? And why is the MSM ignoring it?
Related Articles
Western MSM ‘shocked’ at 60,000-strong nationalist march in Warsaw – but are they really?
World News
Comments
Gallagher: The people voted for Brexit, f***ing get over it
World News
Comments
BLM Ignores Modern Slave Auction
World News
Comments
UK Study: Migrants Comprise 8 Of 10 New Households In last 15 Years
World News
Comments
Sweden: ‘Doesn’t Matter If Rapists Are Migrants, Only That They’re Men’
World News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.