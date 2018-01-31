Is Television Heading for ‘Dump On Trump’ Overload?

Image Credits: Screenshot.

From “The President Show” to “Our Cartoon President,” the laundry list of TV shows targeting President Trump is getting longer. But with still more projects poised to flood the small screen landscape, is there a danger for the entertainment industry in greenlighting so much anti-Trump fare?

“It feels like there are two Americas out there under one border,” says GOP strategist Ron Bonjean. “You have the anti-Trump crowd and then, of course, pro-Trump voters.”

“Networks are having shows that appeal to the anti-Trump crowd; that can create a backlash from those who support the president, over time,” Bonjean contends.

Read more


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For 'Great Dictator' Trump

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For ‘Great Dictator’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments
ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word 'America' Over 80 Times!

ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word ‘America’ Over 80 Times!

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: CNN Forced To Dismiss Its Own Poll After Huge Majority Register Positive Reaction To SOTU

U.S. News
Comments

Lawmakers Press Pence to Help 100 Iranian Christians in Legal Limbo in Austria

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Triggered by Trump Using the Word “Family”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments