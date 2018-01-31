Is Television Heading for ‘Dump On Trump’ Overload?

From “The President Show” to “Our Cartoon President,” the laundry list of TV shows targeting President Trump is getting longer. But with still more projects poised to flood the small screen landscape, is there a danger for the entertainment industry in greenlighting so much anti-Trump fare?

“It feels like there are two Americas out there under one border,” says GOP strategist Ron Bonjean. “You have the anti-Trump crowd and then, of course, pro-Trump voters.”

“Networks are having shows that appeal to the anti-Trump crowd; that can create a backlash from those who support the president, over time,” Bonjean contends.

