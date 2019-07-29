Is The Storming Of AREA 51 Just The Beginning?

Matty Roberts of Bakersfield, California claims he is the creator of the satirical Facebook page that has called on people to storm Area 51 in rural Nevada on Sept. 20, 2019.

Since the page posted on June 27, 1.6 million people have RSVP’d to the invasion, while another 1.2 million are “interested.”

Roberts posted, “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.”

The mystery surrounding the crash landing of a reported UFO near Roswell, New Mexico has turned the small town into an international destination.

While Area 51 is no different, people travel just 83 miles north of Las Vegas on the extraterrestrial highway to the outskirts of the USAF testing facility in droves hoping to witness the flight of reverse-engineered UFO aircraft.

The facility was supposedly commissioned by the Majestic 12 organization, a secret group of scientists, military leaders, and government officials, formed in 1947 by an alleged executive order by U.S. President Harry S. Truman to facilitate the recovery and investigation of alien spacecraft after the recovery of the UFO at Roswell.

But what about all of the other secret facilities that nobody talks about?

Like the supposed 7 stories deep underground military base in Dulce, New Mexico.

The late engineer Philip Schneider made some bold claims about alien activity in the remote area or the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where Project Bluebook and Project Grudge took place.

The two top-secret government projects were reputed to have investigated UFOs, while Hangar 18 on the base allegedly housed the body of an alien lifeform.

Will the Naruto Run on Area 51, or at least the threat of it, on September 20th be just the beginning of widespread social media activism aimed at uncovering these government mysteries?

And if so, how long before a so far unresponsive deep state reacts after just having their cards reshuffled by the ousting of the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats?