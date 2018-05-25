Is the US out as Turkey’s top Western arms dealer?

Britain may replace the U.S. as Turkey’s major Western weapons supplier, as the two European nations are set to take a “strategic” turn in an already growing defense relationship.

Turkey and Britain have been negotiating a comprehensive trade agreement in anticipation for the latter’s exit from the European Union.

According to a British diplomat in Ankara, the two NATO allies agree on the importance of “doing the maximum in their capacity in the field of defense.”

“Both partners have a long-term, strategic view of their cooperation on defense technologies,” he said.

