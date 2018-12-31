Is This Christmas Music? Austin Radio Station Airs Demonic Sounds For Hours

Image Credits: flickr, cityofsin.

A liberal Austin radio station aired hours of bizarre noises, such as babies crying and creepy laughter, on Sunday night.

Radio station KOOP 91.7 FM, a station run by leftists, aired the sounds in the evening, apparently for several hours.

Below is a sample of the broadcast in question:

The radio station’s mission stated on its website says it’s “to engage, connect and enrich the whole community, including the underserved, through creating diverse, quality, educational music and news programming.”

Whether these sounds were aired intentionally or not remains unclear.

Infowars reached out to KOOP for comment but has not received a response at time of publication.


Related Articles

Counter-Terrorism Police Brought in to Protect Butchers from Militant Vegans

Counter-Terrorism Police Brought in to Protect Butchers from Militant Vegans

Hot News
Comments
SWAT Negotiator Sings Christmas Carol to End Standoff With Armed Man

SWAT Negotiator Sings Christmas Carol to End Standoff With Armed Man

Hot News
Comments

Report: ICE Dumps Off Illegal Immigrants On The Streets Of Texas

Hot News
comments

Video: Kaitlin Bennett Wins the War on Christmas

Hot News
comments

Anonymous couple gifts $100 to each employee at fast food restaurant

Hot News
comments

Comments