Is This Feminism? Man Wins NCAA Women's Track Championship

A biological male who identifies as a woman is the latest athlete to spark controversy by competing against and dominating athletes who are biological females.

Franklin Pierce University’s Cece Telfer won the national championship 400-meter hurdles, leading the 2nd place finisher by over a second, and received All-America First Team accolades in the 100-meter hurdles.

The Franklin Pearce website brags Telfer “is the first student-athlete in Franklin Pierce history to collect an individual national title.”

Head coach Zach Emerson added, “It was tough conditions out here with the wind and the heat over the last three days but, as she has over the last six months, CeCe proved herself to be tough enough to handle it.”

The NCAA has an entire handbook dedicated to the inclusion of transgender student-athletes that explains their dedication to “diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”

This is far from the first example of male-to-female transgender individuals winning awards and shattering records in the sports world.

In 2014, transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox cracked the skull of her biological female opponent Taika Brents.

In 2018, biological male Rachel McKinnon, who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans, won the women’s cycling championship.

In February of 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood finished 1st and 2nd place at the Connecticut high school track championship.

In April, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory smashed four women’s powerlifting world records.