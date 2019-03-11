Is Twitter The Fuse For Civil War?

Twitter’s lopsided, pro-left bias and suppression of free speech was recently denied by Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde on the Joe Rogan podcast.

After the smoke cleared, it has become undeniably apparent that the suppression of free speech and free press in America has far more dire implications than the executives at Twitter can comprehend.

How long will free speech that existed as a cultural norm and basic freedom for 241 years be suppressed before it mutates into civil war?

