ISIS Calls for Barron Trump’s Assassination

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

President Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron is reportedly being targeted for assassination by ISIS supporters, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

In chatter found on the Telegram encrypted messaging app, pro-ISIS groups have shared details about Barron, including the name and location of the school he attends, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“The initial message, sent on Nov. 21 by an ISIS supporter on Telegram, ‘called for the assassination of Barron Trump, and shared the name of the school that Barron attends along with a Google map pinpointing its location,’ according to MEMRI, which shares images of this messages with reporters,” reports the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo.

One Telegram user, who goes by the name Dak Al-Munafiqeen – which in Arabic means, “striking the hypocrites” – wrote that “Barron Trump goes to this school in Washington.”

Memri reveals, “The post was followed by a photo of Barron Trump.”

“To widely disseminate the call for assassination, several pro-ISIS Telegram channels have shared and forwarded the post,” according to MEMRI.

In the past, ISIS supporters have used the Telegram app to call for attacks on France and to celebrate terror attacks in the UK and abroad.

