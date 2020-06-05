ISIS Celebrates BLM Protests in Hope They Will "Weaken" the West

Terror group ISIS has celebrated Black Lives Matter protests and riots taking place in multiple major cities, gleefully hoping that they will serve to “weaken” the west.

Numerous major American cities have been rocked by civil unrest over the past 10 days, with the riots claiming 17 lives. Other cities in Europe, Canada and Australia have also been hit with violent protests.

This has greatly pleased the Islamic State, which welcomed the riots in the latest edition of its al-Naba newspaper.

“ISIS has commented for the first time on the protests across the US over the death of George Floyd,” commented jihad specialist Mina Al-Lami. “In its paper al-Naba, IS said the civil unrest must not be seen as a problem for the US alone, and that other “infidel” countries should brace themselves for the repercussions.”

It compared the potential spread of the unrest across Western countries to the spread of Covid-19 in the West. IS gleefully reported on the protests, hoping that together with coronavirus they would weaken the West and “distract” its countries from "meddling" in Muslim affairs. — Mina Al-Lami (@Minalami) June 5, 2020

“It compared the potential spread of the unrest across Western countries to the spread of Covid-19 in the West. IS gleefully reported on the protests, hoping that together with coronavirus they would weaken the West and “distract” its countries from “meddling” in Muslim affairs,” she added.

Given that many of the protesters share ISIS’s goal of collapsing the west, it’s unsurprising that the terror group and the hard left demonstrators are on common ground.

Indeed, the vision is so similar that ISIS once even suggested recruiting and arming anti-American protesters to turn them into jihadists.

That time when ISIS announced its plan to recruit social justice warriors because they broadly share the same goals. pic.twitter.com/t2WgzUbsFL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 5, 2016

